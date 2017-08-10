ETHEL M. SORENSEN, 92, formerly of Atlantic (Svcs. 8/12/17)
August 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
ETHEL M. SORENSEN, 92, of Council Bluffs (& formerly of Atlantic), died Wed. Aug. 9th, at Amelia Place in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for ETHEL SORENSEN will be held 11:30-a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12th, at the Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home, in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family is from 10:30-until 11:30-a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Deaf Missions at 21199 Greenview Road, Council Bluffs, IA, 51503.
ETHEL SORENSEN is survived by:
Her sons – Roger (Beverly) Sorensen, of Harlan, & Richard (Linda) Sorensen, of Council Bluffs.
7 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.