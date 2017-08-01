Elite Octane announces job openings

Ag/Outdoor, News

Officials with the Elite Octane, LLC ethanol plant in Atlantic, have just launched a website featuring information about the construction project, and information on available jobs. Go to www.eliteoctane.net and look for the “Join our team” careers tab for the Job Board.

The company has each position listed that they intend to hire, a job description, and a note on what the position will pay. You can also see an aerial view of the ethanol plant as it’s under construction.