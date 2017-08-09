DONNA LEE LARSEN, 69, of rural Atlantic (Celebration of Life Svcs. 8/11/17)

Obituaries

DONNA LEE LARSEN, 69, of rural Atlantic, died July 30th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Memorial service for DONNA LARSEN will be held 2-p.m. Friday, Aug.11th, at the Kessler Funeral Home, in Exira.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton.

DONNA LEE LARSEN is survived by:

Her husband – William “Bill” Larsen, of rural Atlantic.

Her son – Kevin R. Christensen, of Brayton.

Her sister – Lana Darling, of Atlantic.

Her sisters-in-law: Liz Venuti, of Boca Raton, FL., & Pat Moore, of Elk Horn.

Other relatives and friends.