DONNA LEE LARSEN, 69, of rural Atlantic (Celebration of Life Svcs. 8/11/17)
August 9th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
DONNA LEE LARSEN, 69, of rural Atlantic, died July 30th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Memorial service for DONNA LARSEN will be held 2-p.m. Friday, Aug.11th, at the Kessler Funeral Home, in Exira.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton.
DONNA LEE LARSEN is survived by:
Her husband – William “Bill” Larsen, of rural Atlantic.
Her son – Kevin R. Christensen, of Brayton.
Her sister – Lana Darling, of Atlantic.
Her sisters-in-law: Liz Venuti, of Boca Raton, FL., & Pat Moore, of Elk Horn.
Other relatives and friends.