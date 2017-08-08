Domestic disturbance leads to the arrest of an Underwood man on 3 warrants

News

A verbal, domestic disturbance early this (Tuesday) morning, in Underwood, resulted in the arrest of a man on three warrants. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy on uniformed patrol was called to an apartment in the 300 block of 3rd Street at around 1:40-a.m., for a reported verbal disturbance.

Upon arrival, he spoke with a woman who said she and her husband had been arguing and there was no physical contact. The deputy located the husband in a bedroom, hiding behind the door. Following a records check, 28-year old Jordan Cannon Moore, of Underwood, was taken into custody without incident, on two California warrants, and one out of Nebraska. Each of the warrants charge Moore with being a Fugitive from Justice.