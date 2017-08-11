Democrat Bus Tour rolls through Iowa

News

(A-P) — The Democrats’ national bus tour is motoring through Iowa, targeting vulnerable House Republicans who voted to repeal Obamacare. The ultimate goal for the party is upending the GOP majority in next year’s midterm elections. The vote against the Obama health care law looms large for 21 GOP lawmakers, including Iowa congressmen David Young and Rod Blum, who represent competitive congressional districts where Democrat Hillary Clinton won or came close in last year’s presidential election.

It was politically tough vote with no payoff, as health care collapsed in the Senate. The bus stopped in Cedar Rapids, the biggest city in Blum’s eastern Iowa district. Emblazoned with “Drive for our Lives,” the black-and-gray motor coach was parked in downtown Cedar Rapids for a rally with about a dozen people.