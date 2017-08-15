Deadline looms for Cass & Aud. County Foundation grant applications

News

The deadline for non-profit groups and organizations to apply for funds online from either the Cass or Audubon County Community Foundation is looming ever near. The deadline is Sept. 1st.

Funds from the Cass County Community Foundation (CCCF) and the Audubon County Community Foundation (ACCF) are available countywide, to groups and organizations in each respective county. In Cass County, $29,000 was allocated for the Fall grant cycle. In Audubon County, $40,590 is available. Both counties’ grant dollars are for a single year.

Application procedures and guidelines are available online at www.iowacommunityfoundations.org/casscef, (Cass County) www.iowacommunityfoundations.org/auduboncef. (Audubon County)

Click on the Grant Information tab and follow the links. Detailed instructions are provided in a downloadable form, and a link to the online application is also provided. Only online applications will be considered. The grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Cass and Audubon County Community Foundation donors for recipients in each respective county, only.

Contact Dennis Nissen at 800-794-3458 or dennis@omahafoundation.org or Denise Cardos at denise@omahafoundation.org with grant application specific questions. All completed applications will be considered at the October board meeting with notification of results the end of October.

To inquire about donating to either the Cass or Audubon County Community Foundation, contact your county’s respective board members. In Cass County, the CCCF Board Members are: Chair, Nicholas Hunt of rural Atlantic, 243-5485; Vice Chair, Gary Maas, of Anita, 762-3434; Secretary/Treasurer, Roland K. Landsness, Esq. of Atlantic, 243-4154; Royal Bierbaum of rural Griswold, 778-2586; John Curry of Massena, 779-0216; and Mark D. Kyhnn, CPA of Atlantic, 243-1800.

In Audubon County, the ACCF Board Members are: Chair, Genelle Deist of Audubon, 712-563-4288; Vice Chair, Joel Hoegh of rural Brayton, 712-249-3692; Secretary/Treasurer, Barbara Johnson of Audubon, 712-773-5732; Shelley Burr of Audubon, 712-563-2644; Steven B. Hansen of Audubon, 712-563-2065; Daryl Olsen, DVM of Audubon, 712-563-2080; and Joseph T. Rasmussen of Exira, 712-268-5357.

In Southwest Iowa Community Foundations are particularly attractive charities, because donations to those funds may be eligible for a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.