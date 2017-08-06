DARLA L. MULLENGER, 58, of rural Hamlin (Svcs. 8/9/17)

Obituaries

DARLA L. MULLENGER, 58, of rural Hamlin, died Friday, August 4th, at her home. Funeral services for DARLA MULLENGER will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., Aug. 9th, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Tuesday, August 8th.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

DARLA MULLENGER is survived by:

Her husband – Ron Mullenger, of Hamlin.

Her daughter – Amanda Vaughn & friend Jeff Brown, of Kansas City.

Her son – Travis (& wife Amanda) Mullenger, of Manning.

Her brother – Duane (Vickie) Errett, of Harlan.

Her sister – Candace Errett, of Washington State.

other relatives, her sisters-in-law, and many friends.