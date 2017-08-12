DALE E. SLAYTON, 94, of Guthrie Center & formerly of Casey (Svcs. 8/16/17)

Obituaries

DALE E. SLAYTON, 94, of Guthrie Center (& formerly of Casey), died Friday, Aug. 11th, at the New Homestead, in Guthrie Center. Memorial services for DALE SLAYTON will be held 10:30-a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16th, at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home;

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, with a time of fellowship to follow, at the Casey United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, with a time of fellowship to follow, at the Casey United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be directed to the Dale Slayton Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home (P.O. Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250).