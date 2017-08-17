Cumberland woman seriously injured in late night accident

News

A woman from Cass County suffered from apparent, serious injuries, following an accident late Wednesday night. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the crash at around 10:17-p.m. Officials say 23-year old Kayleen Herrick, of Cumberland, was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus westbound on Highway 92, west of Massena, when the car left the road and entered the north ditch. Herrick over-corrected, sending the car across both lanes of travel before it struck a tree and came to rest in the south ditch. Herrick was transported by Midwest Med-Air Ambulance to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The accident remains under investigation.