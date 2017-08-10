Creston Police report: Lenox woman arrested on drug charge

News

Police in Creston report a woman was arrested late Wednesday on a Union County warrant for a Controlled Substance Violation. 28-year old Trisha Mitchell, of Lenox, was transported to the Ringgold County Jail following her arrest at around 8:40-p.m. Mitchell was being held in the jail while awaiting a bond hearing.

And, at around 11-p.m. Wednesday, Creston Police arrested 49-year old Jack Howard Davis, of Orient, for Driving While Revoked. Davis was released from the Union County Jail on a $1000 bond.