Creston Police report (8/9): 4 arrested on warrants

News

Four people were arrested on separate Union County warrants, Tuesday. The Creston Police Department reports 24-year old Rebecca Holbrook, of Lenox, who was being held in the Ringgold County Jail, was served with two Union County warrants charging her with Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card (Under $2,000), and Trespassing/1st offense. Holbrook remains in the Ringgold County Jail on a $7,300 bond.

24-year old Kevin Davis, of Creston, was arrested at around 5:50-p.m., Tuesday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear (in court) on a Possession of Controlled Substance/1st offense, charge. Davis was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance at the time of his arrest. Bond was set at $1,000.

Arrested at around 11:10-a.m. Tuesday, in Creston, was 45-year old Jason Miller, of Creston. Miller was arrested on a Union County warrant for Controlled Substance Violation. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

And, 54-year old Timothy Fechter, of Creston, was arrested at around 10:20-a.m. Tuesday at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Union County warrant for Violation of Parole related to previous charges of Attempted Burglary/2nd degree, and Burglary/3rd degree. Fechter remains held in the Union County Jail without bond.