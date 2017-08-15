Creston Police report 8/15/17

News

A Creston woman was arrested Monday afternoon for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Creston Police say 64-year old Charlotte Brown was taken into custody at her home at around 4:45-p.m., and subsequently released on a Promise to Appear in court.

Authorities said also, three Creston residents reported incidents of vandalism or Theft. A man living in the 600 block of Grand Avenue told police Monday that sometime within the past month, someone had taken several pieces of gold jewelry and cash from his home. The loss was estimated at $3,200. That same day, a man residing in the 700 block of Elm Street, reported that on July 24th, an I-pad mini was stolen from his home. The device was valued at $400.

And, on Sunday, a man in the 600 block of W. Adams Street, in Creston, reported to police that sometime between 8-and 10-p.m. Saturday, someone smashed the windshield, driver’s side window, and rear window of his vehicle that was parked near Elm & Montgomery Streets. The driver’s side view mirror was also broken off. Damage was estimated at $900.