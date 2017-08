News

A traffic stop at around 10:35-p.m. Tuesday in Adams County resulted in the arrest of a man from Union County. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports 70-year old Richard Paul Downing, of Creston, was pulled over near the intersection of Highway 34 and Orange Street. He was taken into custody and booked into the Adams County Jail on an OWI charge, the bond for which was set at $1,000.