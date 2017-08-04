Creston man arrested for controlled substance violations; 2 injured in crash

News

Sheriff’s officials in Union County say 37-year old Ryan Feldhacker, of Creston, was arrested Thursday evening at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. Feldhacker was taken into custody on a Union County warrant for controlled substance violations. He was being held in the Union County Jail without bond, pending sentencing.

And, two people from Ringgold County were injured during a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening, in Union County. The Sheriff’s Office reports 27-year old Tonya Elizabeth Tindle, and 30-year old Shaune Tindle, both of Mount Ayr were hurt, when the rear end of 1992 BMW Tonya Tindle was driving, suddenly locked up. The car went into a skid and out of control. It rolled over and entered a ditch on the east side of High and Dry Road, where the vehicle came to rest on the passenger side, facing south.

Shaune Tindle suffered suspected minor/incapacitating injuries, and was transported by helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Tonya Tindle, who was wearing her seat belt, suffered from possible/unknown injuries, and was taken by ambulance to the Greater Regional Medical Center, in Creston. Authorities cited her for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance/Accident related. Damage to the car was estimated at $3,000.