Council Bluffs Resident Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

News

The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa reports 38-year old Shawn Sidney Beu, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Friday to 20-years in prison followed by ten years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography.

Beu pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on April 4, 2017. The guilty plea resulted from an investigation that began with a tip received by the Department of Homeland Security from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a cloud storage facility used by Beu contained child pornography. A search warrant served on Beu’s residence located numerous computer devices that contained images of child pornography; some of these images were determined to have been created by Beu in his residence.

In addition to federal charges, Beu was convicted in Pottawattamie County District Court of several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as a result of the investigation. The Council Bluffs Police Department and Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.