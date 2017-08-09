Council Bluffs Man Sentenced to 110 Months in Prison for Methamphetamine Distribution

News

A U-S District Court Judge in Council Bluffs, today (Wednesday), sentenced 55-year old Ronald Lance Hulme, of Council Bluffs, to 110 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. In addition to the slightly more than nine years behind bars, Hulme will serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

On April 3rd, 2017, Hulme pleaded guilty to the charge and admitted he distributed methamphetamine in the Southern District of Iowa during the summer of 2016. The charge resulted from a drug trafficking investigation by law enforcement in Council Bluffs.

Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department and United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.