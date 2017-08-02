Council Bluffs man cited into court on an assault charge

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports 63-year old Daniel Leroy Finck, of Council Bluffs, received a citation/summons to court, on a charge of Simple Assault. Deputy Adam Fields said in his report, that at around 3-p.m., he was notified of a possible, belated assault report to be taken at a residence in the 14,000 block of 230th Street. A short time later, he met with the reporting party and victim, a 38-year old man from Council Bluffs, who advised he was assaulted in the day and wanted to make a report. The victim and Finck were not previously acquainted.