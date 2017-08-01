Council Bluffs convenience store robbed Tue. morning

News

Police in Council Bluffs are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store. The incident happened at around 1:20-a.m. today (Tuesday), at a Kwik Shop located at 3632 Ave G. The man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded the money out of the register. He also demanded cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspect then fled the store on foot to the north with the cigarettes and an undetermined amount of money. He was last seen entering a light colored sedan parked about a block away. The vehicle proceeded to head west to the interstate. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a younger black male in his 20s, approximately 6’0’’ tall weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing black shirt with writing on it, blue jeans and black bandana over his face.