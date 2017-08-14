COLLEEN MAE WILLIAMS, 89, of Linden (8-16-2017)

Obituaries

COLLEEN MAE WILLIAMS, 89, of Linden died Sunday, August 13th at Adel Acres Care Center. Funeral services for COLLEEN MAE WILLIAMS will be held on Wednesday, August 16th at 11:00 am at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Burial in the West Linn Cemetery near Linden.

COLLEEN MAE WILLIAMS is survived by:

Children: Paul Williams of Hawaii; Dennis (Fran) Williams of Thayer; Charles (Gail) Williams of DeSoto; Diane Williams of Florida.

Siblings: Angelo Tonelli of Waukee; Claudette Borger of Des Moines; Annabelle Webber of Urbandale; Susabelle Eggert of Tennessee; Camella Rokes of Guthrie Center.

Half-Brothers: Joe Tonelli, Robert Tonelli, Frank Tonelli.

Half-Sister: Cheryl Tonelli.

9 Grandchildren

14 Great-Grandchildren