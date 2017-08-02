Clarinda man arrested on drug charges Wed. morning

News

Police in Clarinda have arrested a man on drug charges. 57-year old Larry Michael Smith, of Clarinda, was arrested at around 12-a.m. today (Wednesday), for delivery of a controlled substance, believed to be methamphetamine and for possession of drugs believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

Smith was being held in the Page County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. Investigative reports have been forwarded to Page County Attorney Carl M. Sonksen for review and consideration of the filing of formal charges.

The Clarinda Police Department was assisted in the investigation and arrest by the Page County Sheriff’s Department and Page County Sheriff’s Department K-9, Lucas.