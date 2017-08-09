Chase ends in Atlantic w/suspect surrendering

News

A pursuit that began by State Radio near Lewis ended near 7th and Birch in Atlantic at around 9:40-p.m., Tuesday, but not before the white Dodge Ram pickup being chased ran over stop sticks which deflated the vehicles’ tires. The two front tires were down to the rims by the time the vehicle stopped. The vehicle had Missouri license plates.

The driver and registered owner, according to dispatch, was 34-year old Thomas Bradbury. He was wanted for a parole violation. Authorities were checking the area around Highway 6 and State Radio for an object or objects that may have been tossed from the vehicle. Speeds during the chase averaged about 80 miles per hour, and varied from 40-to 50- miles per hours as it entered Atlantic.

No other details were immediately available.