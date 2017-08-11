Charges filed in Sac City cemetery vandalism/accident

News

Officials with the Sac City Police Department have filed charges against a man from Sac City and a man from Lytton, following an accident that occurred Wednesday. Authorities say at around 4:30-a.m., the Sac City Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at Oakland Cemetery. A black 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was in Oakland Cemetery being operated in a reckless, erratic, careless, negligent manner by spinning donuts in the grass.

As a result of the action, the vehicle – registered to Ronald Osborn, of Lytton – flipped over onto its top. The pickup was considered a total loss, with an estimated value of $12,000. Damage to the cemetery sod was estimated at $1,000. The Oakland Cemetery is owned by the City of Sac City.

The driver of the vehicle, Chase Meyer, of Sac City was charged with failure to have a valid drivers license and failure to maintain control, both simple misdemeanors. Karston Ausborn of Lytton, was charged with permitting unauthorized person to drive, a simple misdemeanor. Minor injuries were reported in the accident with one subject being treated at a local hospital.