Charges filed against trucker in deadly human trafficking case

News

Charges are now filed against the truck driver with Iowa ties who’s implicated in a human trafficking scheme that resulted in multiple deaths. Dozens of people were packed into the trailer that was found in a sweltering Texas Walmart parking lot last month. Ten of the people died. The truck driver, 60-year-old James Bradley, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Texas.

Bradley faces a list of charges, including conspiracy and transportation of undocumented aliens resulting in death. The trailer was being sold to a buyer in Mexico by Iowa-based Pyle Transportation of Schaller and still bore the company’s logo on the side. Bradley was hired to drive the trailer to the border. He claims he didn’t know the cargo was human.

(Radio Iowa)