Cass County Supervisors to act on Resolution making County Atty. Full-time position

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors are set to discuss changing the County Attorney status from part-time county officer to a full-time county officer, and then act on Resolution providing that the County Attorney IS a Full-time County Officer. Dave Wiederstein, is the Cass County Attorney.

He also serves as a private practice attorney, Acting Audubon County Attorney, and provides services to the City of Atlantic, through the his partner law firm, Otto-Lorence-Wiederstein, P.L.L.C.

In other business, the Cass COunty Supervisors will discuss and then act on changing the status of the current part-time courthouse custodian to full-time custodian. The meeting takes place 8:30-a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse, in Atlantic.