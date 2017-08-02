Cass County Supervisors approve request for bids resolution

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors held a very short meeting today (Wednesday), in Atlantic. Officials heard from Snyder and Associates’ Engineer Dave Sturm, with regard to the Elite Octane, LLC. Gray Water Transmission project. Sturm provided the Board with a Resolution authorizing the County to request bids for the installation of pipes and related components needed for the gray water line from the Atlantic Wastewater Treatment Plant to the ethanol plant.

Sturm said they have the plans and specifications mostly finished and are just waiting on their electrical sub-contractor to provide their schematics, which are expected by no later than Friday. Afterward, they plan on going to bid for the project, with taking bids on Aug. 22nd. Bids received will be considered during the Board’s meeting on August 23rd.

A Public Hearing will be held on the proposed project plans, specifications and form of contract August 23rd, as well. Sturm was asked about the engineering costs of the gray water project. He said the most recent estimate, was $700,000. A better estimate will be available for the board prior to taking bids.