Cass County Sheriff’s Report (8/7) – 6 arrested on drug charges

News

Six people have been arrested on drug charges in Cass County. According to the Sheriff’s Office: On August 2nd, deputies arrested 23-year old Samantha Kim Jensen, of Adair, and 18-year old Kane Melvin Cooley, of Anita, each on a charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple). Both were taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on their own recognizances.

On August 3rd, Cass County deputies arrested 25-year old Majda Korkutovic, of Sioux Falls, SD, on charges of OWI 1st Offense (Serious) and Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (Serious); and 64-year old Ronald James Winckler, of Wagner, SD, on a charge of Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (Serious). Both parties were taken to the Cass County Jail where Winckler remains held on $1,000 bond and Korkutovic remains held on $2,000 bond.

On August 5th, 30-year old Samuel Lavern Huffman, of Anita, was arrested on three Cass County Sheriff’s Office warrants for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (C Felony); Malicious Prosecution (Serious); and Theft 5th (Simple). Huffman was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $51,300 bond.

And on August 7th, 28-year old Donovan Scott Rasmussen, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on charges of OWI 3rd/Subsequent (D Felony); Driving While Barred (Aggravated); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple). Rasmussen was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,200 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office reports also, that on August 3rd, 25-year old Keven Allen Fee, of Chariton, was arrested on a District Court warrant for Violation of Probation. Fee was brought to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $2,000 bond.

And, on August 4th, 36-year old Dylan Ron Drake, of Omaha, turned himself in at the Cass County Jail on a DCI warrant for Failure to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry. Drake remains held at the Cass County Jail on $2,000 bond.