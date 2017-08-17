Cass County Democrats deliver school supplies to area districts

News

After holding its 6th Annual School Supply Drive, the Cass County Democratic Party delivered those donations to the schools in Cass County on 8-17-17. The schools were very excited at the large amount of donations given by the public and assured Sherry Toelle, Chair, that the supplies would be distributed to the neediest Cass County students.

“I am very thankful and happy that Cass County residents were so generous in giving our students needed school supplies. We had an outpouring of support from the community. I want to express my gratitude to those donors for opening their hearts and wallets to ensure that the children of the county have new, needed school supplies,” Toelle stated. “I want to express my gratitude to the media in Cass County who so willingly reported on the school supply drive, making people aware of the drive. I also want to express my thanks to my volunteers who distributed the drive’s flyers and who placed boxes out in the community. They know who they are and they are the best!” (Photo’s submitted)