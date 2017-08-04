Cass County Auditor’s Office releases names for Sept. 12th School Election

News

Officials with the Cass County Auditor’s Office, Friday, released the list of candidates who have filed their nomination papers during the filing period that spanned July 10th through August 3rd, for the Sept. 12th School Board Elections.

In the Atlantic School District:

Incumbents Josh McLaren and Kristy Pellett, both of Atlantic, have filed to run for re-election to their At Large seats on the board.

In the CAM School District:

Incumbent Gary Dinkla, of Massena, has filed to run for his South District seat, and incumbent Chuck Kinzie, of Anita, is running again for the North District seat. Nick Kauffman, of Adair, who is also an incumbent, is once again running for his At Large seat on the CAM School Board.

In the Griswold School District:

Director 3 seat – Incumbent Scott Peterson, of Elliott, is running for re-election;

Director 4 seat – Incumbent Donald K. Smith, of Griswold, has also filed for re-election.

Three men have filed to fill two At Large seats on the Griswold School Board. They include Incumbent Robert D. Peterson, of Griswold, along with Aaron Houser, of Henderson, and Bruce Brunk, of Griswold.

Candidates who have filed nomination for Iowa Western Community College Director seats include:

District 4 – Scott Robinson.

District 9 – Randy Pash.

All offices are for four-year terms.