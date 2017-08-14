Car-vs.-Cow accident in Cass County

News

The driver of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix escaped injury early Saturday morning, after his car struck a cow on the road in Cass County. The accident happened near Dallas Road and 590th Street, at around 12:47-a.m. Officials say 24-year old Dillion Ray Sharp, of Atlantic, was southbound on Dallas Road when a cow entered the traveled portion of the roadway and was struck by the passenger’s side of the vehicle. The cow walked away from the scene. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $3,500.