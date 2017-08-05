Burglaries under investigation in Villisca

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate burglaries in Villisca. Authorities said Friday, one of the incidents happened at Body by Freshour on 4th Avenue. The second took place at Bitchin Rusty Hole, located on 8th Street. Entry to both businesses was made by force sometime between 2-a.m. and 6-a.m., Friday. Officials think multiple individuals were involved in the crimes.

Information was still being gathered late Friday, as to what was taken. One item that stood out though, was taken from Body by Freshour collision and automotive repair shop: A black 1976 Pontiac Trans Am valued at approximately $55,000. The vehicle has a t-top with 455-cubic inch engine and 4-speed transmission.

A sizable amount of tools were also taken from the body shop, but a more thorough description and value had yet to be determined.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has information to contact them at 712-623-5107, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-434-2712.