Burger boat sinks in Mississippi river

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) – A popular boat-based food vendor has sunk after hitting a submerged barrier in the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. Sonya Carey-Otte is co-owner of MiMi’s Burger Boat. She tells the Quad-City Times that the boat was traveling about 5 mph toward the Fulton Marina Sunday when it collided with a barrier that ripped a hole in the front of the ship. Carey-Otte says following a three-hour wait everyone on the boat was rescued by authorities.

The boat remains partially submerged in the river. A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman says the owners are responsible for removing the boat from the water. Carey-Otte reached out to Chad Pregracke of Living Lands & Waters. Pregracke says it will likely take a couple days to lift the heavy steel boat from the water.