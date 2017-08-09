Bull found shot to death in Sac County

News

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the killing of a bull. The animal was found dead Tuesday morning by its owner, in a pasture near 205th and Perkins Avenue. A spent shell casing to a .243 rifle and shotgun shells were found near the scene.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127