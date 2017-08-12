Bridge linking northeast Nebraska to western Iowa to close

News

DECATUR, Neb. (AP) — A bridge spanning the Missouri River that connects Decatur, Nebraska, to western Iowa is set to close for repairs. The Sioux City Journal reports that the Decatur bridge will close Monday. It’s expected to reopen on Sept. 11, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Workers will make structural repairs to abutments on each end of the bridge. The pavement leading up to the bridge on each side also will be replaced. Bridge traffic had been reduced to one lane since March 27 because of sandblasting and repainting.

The posted 75-mile detour will take traffic onto U.S. Highway 75 to South Sioux City, across the river on U.S. Highway 20 and south on Interstate 29. Motorists also may choose to head south and cross the river at Blair, Nebraska.