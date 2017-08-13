Body Found in Rural Webster County

News

DES MOINES, Iowa — On August 12, 2017, a body was discovered in a rural area east of Clare in Webster County. Investigators with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are currently conducting a death investigation to determine cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the victim.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information will be released until the autopsy is complete and next of kin have been notified.

On Friday, authorities said they were still searching for 26-year old Jessica Gomez, of Ft. Dodge. She was last seen August 4th. Her vehicle was found in a rural area south of Clare, which is northwest of Ft. Dodge. Another woman who was reported missing, 26-year old MacKenzie Knigge, was found safe in Lafayette, Indiana.