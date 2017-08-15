Bluffs woman arrested on controlled substance charge

News

A call about a suspicious truck on the side of Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County, Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of a woman on drug charges. The 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was located at a location not far away, and a traffic stop conducted. During an investigation, Pott. County authorities found marijuana and some pipes used for narcotics. Taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, was 37-year old Jessica Jo Hoguieson, of Council Bluffs.