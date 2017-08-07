Blood donations urgently needed in the final weeks of summer

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Aug. 7, 2017) – The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage. In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard™. Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 15-31

Adair County: Greenfield – 8/16/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 108 SW 5th Street

Adams County: Corning – 8/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 907 Grove Avenue

Carroll County: Carroll – 8/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Central Church, 24336 Hwy 30.

Cass County: Atlantic – 8/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., MAHLE, 60428 Marne Rd; Griswold – 8/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Central Church of Christ, 1008 First Street

Fremont County: Hamburg – 8/28/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grape Community Hospital, 2959 US Hwy 275; Sidney – 8/17/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 US Hwy 275; Tabor – 8/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Building, 626 Main Street

Harrison: Woodbine – 8/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St

Mills: Glenwood – 8/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Glenwood Resource Visitor’s Center, 711 South Vine

Montgomery County: Red Oak – 8/15/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Red Oak High School, 2011 N 8th St.; 8/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave.

Page County: Clarinda – 8/22/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 322 N 16th; Essex – 8/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Essex High School, 111 Forbes St.; Shenandoah – 8/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Park Ave. 8/28/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Hwy 59

Pottawattamie County: Numerous dates and locations in Council Bluffs, Macedonia, Neola and Underwood. Please call the Red Cross for places/dates and times.

Shelby County: Harlan – 8/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Harlan Primary Elementary School, 2105 Durant Street; 8/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Avenue; Portsmouth – 8/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 4th Street

Union County: Creston – 8/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 N Sumner.