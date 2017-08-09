Ballots for the Sept. 12th School Board election in Cass County are available

News

Cass County Auditor Sale Sunderman reports ballots for the September 12th, 2017 SCHOOL ELECTION for local school board directors are now available at the Cass County Auditor’s office. If you will be unable to go to the voting center on September 12th, you may vote by mail by sending a request for an absentee ballot to the Cass

County Auditor’s office. Alternatively, you may stop and vote at the County Auditor’s office during office hours: 8 a.m. thru 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Please note also, that the auditor’s office will be open until 5 p.m. on September 1st, 8th, and 11th and since the polls open at noon on September 12th, absentee voting will be available from 8 a.m. thru 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the 12th.

**The names of those persons running for positions on area school boards in Cass County were announced, and posted on-line on the News page at kjan.com, on Aug. 4th. The polls open at Noon and close at 8-p.m. Sept. 12th

VOTING CENTERS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS are as follows:

ATLANTIC COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT of Cass, Audubon and Pottawattamie counties. Election is “AT LARGE” meaning that all residents of the entire school district may vote for all school offices and public measures. If you are not sure where you vote in the SCHOOL ELECTION (which may differ from that of other elections), please call the office of the Cass County Election Commissioner (County Auditor): 243-4570.

NOTE: ONLY TWO VOTING CENTERS WILL BE USED FOR THIS ELECTION:

VOTING CENTER 1: Voters living in Wards 1, 4 and 5 of the City of Atlantic will vote at HERITAGE HOUSE, 1200 Brook Ridge Circle in Atlantic.

VOTING CENTER 2: Voters living in the remainder of the Atlantic Community School District, being those voters residing in Audubon and Pottawattamie counties; Bear Grove, Benton, Brighton, Cass, Franklin, Grove, Pymosa and Washington townships of Cass County; the City of Marne; the City of Wiota; and Wards 2 and 3 of the City of Atlantic will vote at the ATLANTIC PUBLIC LIBRARY (507 Poplar), Atlantic, Iowa.

CAM COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT of Cass, Adams, Adair and Audubon counties. Election is “AT LARGE” meaning that all residents of the entire school district may vote for all school offices and public measures. NOTE: THREE VOTING CENTERS WILL BE USED FOR THIS ELECTION:

ANITA VOTING CENTER : Voters residing in that portion of the CAM Community School District residing in Grant, Benton, Franklin or Lincoln Township in Cass County or in Adair County or Audubon County will vote at the ANITA COMMUNITY CENTER (805 Main St).

: Voters residing in that portion of the CAM Community School District residing in Grant, Benton, Franklin or Lincoln Township in Cass County or in Adair County or Audubon County will vote at the ANITA COMMUNITY CENTER (805 Main St). CUMBERLAND VOTING CENTER : Voters residing in that portion of the CAM Community School District residing in Union, Bear Grove, Noble or Edna Township in Cass County or in Adams County will vote at the CUMBERLAND

COMMUNITY BLDG (200 W 2nd, Cumberland).

: Voters residing in that portion of the CAM Community School District residing in Union, Bear Grove, Noble or Edna Township in Cass County or in Adams County will vote at the CUMBERLAND COMMUNITY BLDG (200 W 2nd, Cumberland). MASSENA VOTING CENTER: Voters residing in that portion of the CAM Community School District residing in Massena or Victoria Township in Cass County or in Adams County will vote at the MASSENA PUBLIC LIBRARY in

Massena (122 Main St).

GRISWOLD COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT of Cass, Pottawattamie, Adams and Montgomery counties. Election is both “AT LARGE” and “BY DISTRICT” meaning that all residents of the entire school district may vote for the AT LARGE school offices. However, only LOCAL SCHOOL DIRECTOR districts 3 and 4 will be voting for the respective local district school office. NOTE: THREE VOTING CENTERS WILL BE USED FOR THIS ELECTION.

ALL FOUR (4) LOCAL DISTRICTS will be voting for the AT LARGE seats public measures; HOWEVER the OFFICE OF LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT DIRECTOR FOR DISTRICT 3 (votes at Elliott Voting Center) and DISTRICT 4 (votes at Griswold Voting Center) WILL APPEAR ONLY ON THE BALLOT FOR THE RESPECTIVE DISTRICT:

LEWIS VOTING CENTER , Voters residing in Griswold Director District 1, will vote at the LEWIS LIBRARY (412 West Main St).

, Voters residing in Griswold Director District 1, will vote at the LEWIS LIBRARY (412 West Main St). ELLIOTT VOTING CENTER : Voters residing in Griswold Director District 3 will vote at the ELLIOTT COMMUNITY BUILDING (403 Main St, Elliott).

: Voters residing in Griswold Director District 3 will vote at the ELLIOTT COMMUNITY BUILDING (403 Main St, Elliott). GRISWOLD VOTING CENTER: Voters residing in Griswold Director Districts 2 and 4 will vote at the GRISWOLD COMMUNITY BUILDING (601 2nd St, Griswold).

If you do not know in which district you reside, check your voter registration card or contact the Cass County Auditor.