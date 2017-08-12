Backpack drive helps Omaha kids get back to school

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Salvation Army and Omaha television station KETV are distributing new school supplies to needy kids this weekend. Since 1998, the Back to School backpack program has helped thousands of children in Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, by providing them with backpacks and school supplies at locations across the metro.

New backpacks and school supplies were distributed on Friday, and teams will do so again on Saturday at the Omaha Kroc Center, the Omaha North Corps Community Center and the Millard Public Library. Those seeking to receive a backpack are required to bring a Social Security card or birth certificate or proof of school enrollment for each qualifying child, as well as identification for the parent.

Monetary donations for the drive can be made online at www.GiveSalvationArmy.org .