AVERY MICHAEL CHAPMAN, (stillborn) – (Svcs. Pending) Benefit auction & account set up

Obituaries

AVERY MICHAEL CHAPMAN, the son of Ashley and Michael Chapman, of Walnut, was stillborn July 29th, at Methodist Women’s Specialty Care Hospital, in Omaha. Services for AVERY CHAPMAN are pending. A benefit auction to assist the family with medical bills will be held August 19th, at Emma Jean’s Restaurant in Walnut. An account has also been established at Rolling Hills Bank and Trust at any of their locations, in care of Michael Chapman, and a Go Fund Me page has been established. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home of Avoca is assisting the family.

AVERY MICHAEL CHAPMAN is survived by:

His parents – Ashley and Michael Chapman.

His brothers – Adam and Ashton.

His sisters – Alexis and Adalynn.

His Maternal Grandparents: Randy (Eva) Neese, of Walnut.

His Paternal Grandfather: Dana “Richard” Cook, of Casey.