Authorities search for chase suspect who injured deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man accused of leading officers on a chase from Iowa to South Dakota and injuring a sheriff’s deputy. The search Wednesday is centered in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the suspect struck the squad car of a sheriff’s deputy from Iowa’s Lyon County, sending the officer to the hospital.

Authorities say the man was driving a stolen pickup truck from Harrisburg that was found in a business parking lot in Sioux Falls. They also say there might have been a second man in the vehicle. Officers from Sioux Falls, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are using a drone and an all-terrain vehicle in the search. Authorities say the suspect might have a stolen weapon.