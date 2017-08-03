Audubon County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone ID scam

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office put out a notice on their social media page today (Thursday), that indicated there are scam calls going out that will show on your caller I.D., that you are receiving a call from the “Sheriff’s Department.” The number that is displayed is associated with the Sheriff’s Department fax number. Authorities warn you to be aware of these scams and do not provide any personal information.

If the Sheriff’s Department had been attempting to contact you, their number, which is blocked, would show “Private Caller,” or “Unknown”.