ATV’s collide in N.W. Iowa, Moorhead man injured

News

A collision between two ATV’s Saturday evening north of Moorhead, in northwest Iowa’s Monona County, resulted in one person being transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The Iowa State Patrol reports a Honda 300-EX driven by 37-year old Dustin Michael Solberg, of Moorhead, was traveling south of Plum Avenue, following a Honda Four Trax 300, driven by 19-year old Derrick Lynn Steffen, of Modale.

The Patrol says Solberg was following Steffen too closely. When the front tires of his ATV made contact Steffens’ rear tires, Solberg over-corrected, causing the ATV to rollover. Solberg was transported to the hospital. There was no report on his condition.

The accident happened at around 5:38-p.m., Saturday.