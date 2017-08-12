Atlantic’s Olsen shoots 65 to take the lead at Tournament of Champions

Sports

Recent Atlantic graduate and future Northwestern College golfer Jake Olsen shot a (-4) 65 on Saturday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club to take the lead at the 2017 Tournament of Champions. Jake started his brilliant round with an Eagle on the first hole and ended with a Birdie on the 18th. He now sits at -3 for the Tournament and leads a group of six golfers tied for 2nd at +2.

That group at +2 includes: Andrew Martin (Nishna Hills), Ross Martens (Shelby Co GC), Zach Christianson (Atlantic G & CC), Ron Peterson (Past Champion), Evan Schuler (Past Champion), Steve Davie (Majestic Hills GC).

Rick Thompson (Past Champion) leads the Senior division by a shot after a 73 Saturday. He’s at +6 for the tourney with Bobby Rist (Lake City CC) and Darron Baker (Past Champion) right behind him at +7. Last year’s senior champ Del Miller is at +9 along with Jim Wood (Red Oak CC).

Jim Redemske (Clarmond CC) shot a 70 on day two to lead the Super Senior Division at +9. Last year’s Super Senior champ Arnie Leistad is second at +13.

