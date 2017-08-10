Atlantic’s McDermott will head to Dakota State for baseball

Sports

Atlantic senior-to-be Cooper McDermott announced earlier this week that he will attend Dakota State University next year and play baseball for the Trojans. Cooper will be following in his father’s footsteps. Current Atlantic Head Football Coach Mike McDermott played football and baseball at Dakota State.

Dakota State is a member of the NAIA’s North Star Athletic Association and are coming off a 2-30 season. Geoff Schaab was promoted from interim to full-time Head Coach of the Trojans this spring.

McDermott is being recruited as a pitcher and infielder at the next level. McDermott went 2-2 on the mound this season with a 4.30 ERA. He recorded 16 strikeouts, 8 walks, and 7 hit batters. At the plate McDermott recorded 20 hits with 3 RBI’s and a .282 average.

Cooper has a full year of activities left with Atlantic beginning with the recently started football season.