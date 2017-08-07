Atlantic/CAM wrestler McConkey commits to UNI

Sports

Atlantic/CAM wrestler John McConkey announced over the weekend his commitment to continue his wrestling career at the University of Northern Iowa. The standout heavyweight grappler is coming off a state runner-up finish in Class 2A this past season. He went 53-4 during his Junior season and heads into his senior year with high expectations.

McConkey has had a strong summer of wrestling as well, competing at the Disney Duals on Team Iowa Black and going 4-2 at the Junior Nationals Freestyle Tournament in Fargo.

He chose UNI over other Division I offers from Nebraska and Northern Illinois. He currently is ranked at #9 in the FloWrestling national high school heavyweight rankings.