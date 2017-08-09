Atlantic School Board to meet Wed. evening
August 8th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Atlantic School District’s Board of Education will meet in a regular session Wednesday evening in the High School Media Center. On the agenda for their 5:30-p.m. meeting, is a Technology Update from Technology Director Roger Warne, and updates on the Building Project as well as Bus Inspections.
The Board will also act on approving contracts and/or Letters of Assignment for the following:
- Andrea Really and Minden Jones, Co-Cheerleading Sponsors.
- Paul Ruhr, Custodian Transfer from Washington Elementary to the High School.
- Bryce Casey, Middle School FCS Teacher.
- Marie Thompson and Monica Carlson, HS Level 3 Para’s.
- Jessica Mendez, FS from 15 hrs/wk to 20 hrs/wk
- Tonna Hoover, FS from 20 hrs/wk to 13.75 hrs/wk
- Melanie McDermott, FS from 35 hrs/wk to 40 hrs/wk
- Taylor Ransom, WA Para from Class 1 Para to Level 3 Para pay.
- Angela Johnson and Sheryl Iekel, Link Center Para’s
- Vanessa Proehl, transfer from FS to MS Para.
- Joanie Grubbs, PS Para.
They will also act on approving the resignation of MS Para Cori Metheny. In other business, the Atlantic School Board will act on approving: the Iowa Drug and Alcohol Testing Program (IDATP) 2018 enrollment form and fees for Bus Drivers (a State requirement); a Letter of Understanding with regard to the Cass County Educational Opportunity Center (CCEOC) and the Exira/EHK, CAM & Griswold School Districts and related fees ($668.80 per student); and, a Fiscal Year 2017 Audit Engagement Letter with Nolte, Cornman and Johnson, PC’s, of Newton, in the amount of $8,700.
Prior to adjournment, the Board will discuss information with regard to the Labor Management Committee.