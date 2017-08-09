Atlantic School Board to meet Wed. evening

News

The Atlantic School District’s Board of Education will meet in a regular session Wednesday evening in the High School Media Center. On the agenda for their 5:30-p.m. meeting, is a Technology Update from Technology Director Roger Warne, and updates on the Building Project as well as Bus Inspections.

The Board will also act on approving contracts and/or Letters of Assignment for the following:

Andrea Really and Minden Jones, Co-Cheerleading Sponsors.

Paul Ruhr, Custodian Transfer from Washington Elementary to the High School.

Bryce Casey, Middle School FCS Teacher.

Marie Thompson and Monica Carlson, HS Level 3 Para’s.

Jessica Mendez, FS from 15 hrs/wk to 20 hrs/wk

Tonna Hoover, FS from 20 hrs/wk to 13.75 hrs/wk

Melanie McDermott, FS from 35 hrs/wk to 40 hrs/wk

Taylor Ransom, WA Para from Class 1 Para to Level 3 Para pay.

Angela Johnson and Sheryl Iekel, Link Center Para’s

Vanessa Proehl, transfer from FS to MS Para.

Joanie Grubbs, PS Para.

They will also act on approving the resignation of MS Para Cori Metheny. In other business, the Atlantic School Board will act on approving: the Iowa Drug and Alcohol Testing Program (IDATP) 2018 enrollment form and fees for Bus Drivers (a State requirement); a Letter of Understanding with regard to the Cass County Educational Opportunity Center (CCEOC) and the Exira/EHK, CAM & Griswold School Districts and related fees ($668.80 per student); and, a Fiscal Year 2017 Audit Engagement Letter with Nolte, Cornman and Johnson, PC’s, of Newton, in the amount of $8,700.

Prior to adjournment, the Board will discuss information with regard to the Labor Management Committee.