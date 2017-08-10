Atlantic School Board news

News

The Atlantic Community School District’s Board of Education, Wednesday evening, received updates from Technology Director Roger Warne, and updates with regard to the CCEOC building, as well as bus inspections. In his report, Roger Warne said Mariah Mailander is doing a great job as the new Tech Integrationist. He called her a “Diamond in the rough,” and that she’s learning the new position, and he hopes to keep her around for a long time. The Board had approved her contract during their last meeting in July.

Warne also talked about the One-to-One laptop rollover program for District staff and students, which is in its fourth year. He said all the staff machines being pulled-in will be refurbished as best as possible. Once they are not serviceable, they will be used for other purposes until the die. The central office staff computers will be replaced within the next couple of weeks. The 1-to-1 laptops for Freshmen will be ready today (Thursday) and be available for students by next Thursday’s Freshman orientation. Next year, the laptop’s at the High School will be rolled over.

At that time, a decision will have to be made about which laptops should be purchased new for the future. Superintendent Steve Barber spoke during Wednesday’s meeting about the former Cass, Incorporated building, which was purchased by the District and is being converted into the Cass County Educational Opportunity Center (CCEOC). He said while efforts continue on finishing work, “It’s pretty evident that it’s not going to be done by [the start of school] August 23rd.” Barber said they’re hopeful that after next week’s inspection by the Fire Marshal, he will grant the building occupancy in the non-construction areas.)

The CCEOC staff and students would occupy those areas, while the Link Center staff and students would occupy the multi-purpose room at the High School until the Cass, Inc. building is ready. And, as for the Bus inspection, Mr. Barber said the District’s bus fleet is in good shape, overall. There was one bus with minor issues, but it was previously taken out of service for 30-days until electrical repairs could be completed.

Barber thanked Transportation Director Dave Eckles for “Keeping the fleet afloat,” so to speak. In other business, the Atlantic School Board voted to set “Standards and Accountability,” “School Funding Policy,” and “SAVE (Secure and Advance Vision for Education)” as their top three IASB Legislative Priorities.