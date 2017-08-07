Atlantic Police report (8/7) – 3 arrests, 2 accidents

August 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

Officials with the Atlantic Police Department report three people were arrested and two accidents were investigated over the past week. On Saturday, 32-year old Gary Richter, of Atlantic, was arrested for Violation of a No Contact Order. On July 29th, 42-year old Brandon Shadden, of Atlantic, was arrested for Interference with Official Acts. And, on July 30th, 27-year old Justin Jacobs, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Probation Violation. All three subjects were booked into the Cass County Jail.

Atlantic Police said also, there were two, non-injury accidents, Friday. The first happened at around 11:15-a.m. at 6th and Chestnut, where vehicles driven by Carol Smith, of Atlantic, and Twila Christensen, of Wiota, collided, causing a total of $7,250 damage. Officials say Smith failed to yield to Christensen’s vehicle. No citations were issued. The second accident happened at around 5-p.m. Friday, near 13th and Chestnut, in Atlantic. Authorities say Tyler Johnston, of Atlantic, was pulling into a private driveway, when his vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Andersen, of Atlantic. Damage from the mishap amounted to $2,000.