Atlantic Police report, 8/15/17

News

Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson reports four recent arrests. Yesterday (Monday), 20-year old Shelby Brusman, of Bagley, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. And, 26-year old Thea Sherman, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Violation of Probation.

Sunday, Atlantic Police arrested 35-year old Chad Wilcox, of Atlantic, for OWI/1st Offense. And, on Saturday, 22-year old Brian Kenshalo, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for Violation of Probation.

All four subjects were booked into the Cass County Jail.