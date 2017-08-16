Atlantic physician selected as a Hospital Hero

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System (CCHS) said Tuesday, that Dr. Chad McCance has been selected as an Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) 2017 Hospital Hero. He will be recognized on October 11, 2017, during the IHA annual meeting in Des Moines.

Brett Altman, CEO of Cass County Health System, said “While it is no surprise to us that he would be chosen, Dr. McCance was shocked and humbled when we told him that not only was he nominated, but he was selected.”

Dr. McCance is a board-certified general surgeon at Cass County Health System. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska, and completed his surgical training at the VA and Methodist Hospitals in Des Moines in 1997. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and has been with CCHS since 2008.

Dr. McCance was nominated for many reasons, including his dedication to his profession, his compassionate care for patients, and his service in the military. Letters of support for his nomination recognized these and other heroic qualities. A physician who refers patience to Dr. McCance said “The hours that he puts into caring for his patients and the quality of care that he gives are exceptional and my trust in him is absolute.”

Another surgeon noted his outstanding commitment as well as the “tremendous respect his patients have for him.” A patient whose colon cancer was diagnosed and operated on by Dr. McCance noted, “The health and wellbeing of his patients and of everyone is his central interest. He does not expect recognition for a job well done.”

According to the IHA website, the IHA Hospital Hero Award “recognizes hospital employees who have performed heroic acts or have consistently and tirelessly given of their time, talent and expertise to improve their organizations, patients and communities. These everyday heroes are the role models for other hospital employees and the communities they serve.” Only 10 people from across the state are chosen as hospital heroes each year.